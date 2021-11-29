Henderson and Van de Beek linked with exit

The Telegraph believes that a number of first-team players could leave Manchester United as they prepare to overhaul the squad in line with Ralf Rangnick’s plans. The German will soon arrive as interim boss, and Donny van de Beek as well as Dean Henderson, could both leave in January. There is also the expectation that Jesse Lingard will leave in the summer for nothing.

Paper Round’s view: For the sake of each player’s career, they need to be on their way to get regular first-team football. Van de Beek looked to be an excellent player but he has had his confidence ruined by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Henderson needs more football if he is to kick on with his career and fulfill his potential, and Lingard is most effective as a sub - presumably he wants more.

'A little bit of freshness' - Carrick explains Ronaldo decision

City consider Modric move

The Mirror relays reports from Spain which suggest that Manchester City are eyeing up a move for Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric. The 36-year-old Croatian midfielder has yet to agree a new deal with his current club and he is considering his options. While Newcastle United are interested, City could offer him Premier League football ahead of a move to New York FC.

Paper Round’s view: City hold an advantage over almost every other club when it comes to negotiating contracts for older players. They have the resources that means that it doesn’t matter if they pay too much and too long for ageing players, because they can always funnel them out to one of their sister clubs. It also allows them to attracts players and offer a useful path to retirement.

United’s long-term Rangnick plan

As well as opening the door for the exit of three players as discussed above, Spanish newspaper Marca believes that - as previously mentioned on Paper Round - United hope that Rangnick’s arrival will help them sign Erling Haaland. Spanish newspaper Marca suggests this is part of a plan which sees Rangnick move on from manager at the end of the season to become sporting director.

Paper Round’s view: Previously reports have been quite vague about what would be required from Rangnick after he steps down in the summer. If Rangnick is in place for a couple of years as sporting director then that is a huge step up from having Ed Woodward involved in the strategy side of things, and could highlight that the era after Alex Ferguson was a lost decade.

Derby County takeover sees businessman fly in

The Sun reports that Derby County’s proposed takeover by American businessman Chris Kirchner is progressing, but not too quickly. Kirchner will be flying in to England in an attempt to iron out the remaining obstacles. That includes resolving any payoff to HMRC and also compensation to other clubs such as Middlesbrough and Wycombe.

Paper Round’s view: Kirchner will need to know the final costs that are on their way out of the club as part of a resolution of the bankruptcy because until he has at least an estimate, it is difficult to agree a fee with the administrators. Clubs often suffer repeated relegations from situations like this so it is better there are no surprises to come for the prospective owner.

