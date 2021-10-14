Real want both Pogba and Mbappe

Real Madrid are targeting a double free transfer move for Manchester United’s midfielder Paul Pogba, 28, and Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe. The French pair are both out of contract at the end of the season and The Sun believe that bringing in Mbappe’s international colleague Pogba might be a help in persuading the 22-year-old to make the switch from PSG.

Transfers Pogba and Mbappe: Real Madrid plot double free signing swoop - Paper Round 8 HOURS AGO

Paper Round’s view: Pogba has been in relatively good form this season but Mbappe has been sluggish. It’s fair to assume that neither of them want to be at their current club, and with both Karim Benzema and Luka Modric now well into their thirties, the chance to bring in two capable players for no up-front transfer fee would be a smart move by the Spanish side.

Lingard wanted by Barcelona

Yes, Jesse Lingard is wanted by Barcelona. And AC Milan too, says The Mail. The 28-year-old England international is out of contract at Manchester United in the summer and will be available for nothing at the end of the season. United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to keep him and may offer him another new deal, but Lingard is focused on maximising his playing time.

Paper Round’s view: Lingard’s form at United is often absolutely dreadful for long patches, but at times - such as now and during some periods under Jose Mourinho - he has been on hand to contribute impressive and important goals and assists. If Lingard can perform while confident he is worth keeping around, and it is a credit to him that things have turned around.

Atletico target Onuachu

Atletico Madrid are interested in Nigerian striker Paul Onuachu. The 27-year-old forward plays for Genk and has been averaging a goal a game so far this season. His asking price of around 22 million euros is not putting the Spanish side off, though there is interest from other clubs, reports Spanish newspaper Marca. Atletico want to add an alternative to Luis Suarez.

Paper Round’s view: Standing at over two metres tall, Onuachu might give Atletico another dimension in their play. But Diego Simeone often employs a direct approach in his game so it would hardly be impossible for them to fit in a target man to their tactical setup. Given Suarez is 34, it makes sense that they bring someone in now to give him the chance to miss less important games.

Bruce left in the dark

Newcastle United’s new owners, who are known for their extensive human rights abuses, the murder of at least one journalist, and the grim war in Yemen amongst other myriad transgressions, are yet to sack manager Steve Bruce. The former Manchester United captain had been expected to be released already but he may be asked to stay until a replacement is lined up.

Paper Round’s view: Bruce is stuck where he is for now, as resigning might be the principled stance, but he presumably has budgeted for the £8 million he would either earn over the course of his current contract or in anticipation of when Mike Ashley would ultimately let him go. The positive news is that Brendan Rodgers has rejected the chance to work for them, but there will be plenty of others willing to stoop to working for human rights abusers, just as Pep Guardiola has done at Manchester City.

Transfers Newcastle eye Kane as 'Shearer-like' signing, Gerrard on manager shortlist - Inside Football YESTERDAY AT 09:56