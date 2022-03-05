Abramovich may take £1bn hit

Roman Abramovich reportedly wants £3 billion for Chelsea as he attempts to sell the club before he is hit by sanctions. But The Mirror reports that he may have to knock at least a billion pounds off his asking price given he is in such a rush to sell, and the fact that Chelsea do not have a ground to rival those of other top four clubs. There is also scepticism that he will even be able to complete a quick sale at any price.

Paper Round’s view: While it is a shame for Chelsea’s fans that they have to now suffer in this situation, one must also remember that Chelsea’s fans welcomed Abramovich to the club when his history was already written up very clearly on Wikipedia, and could be found elsewhere in books and on the internet. This has been coming, and it is hardly surprising that doing business has become a little tough for him.

Real want Haaland and Mbappe

Spanish newspaper Marca reports that Real Madrid are gearing up for perhaps their most lavish transfer window yet. Florentino Perez has kept his powder dry during the coronavirus pandemic, but is prepared for the huge wage demands of both Kylian Mbappe - a free agent this summer - and Erling Halaand, who will be available from Borussia Dortmund for just 75 million euros.

Paper Round’s view: The fact that both players are affordable and young, while also being brilliant, means that they can demand absolutely huge wages. Real need to trim their squad if they are to balance the books and not risk another financial tightrope walk, but it does seem as if only Barcelona are willing to seriously challenge for the Norwegian, with Mbappe’s transfer looking certain.

Barcelona set to win Christensen race

Bayern Munich have reportedly lost out on the race to sign Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen. The 25-year-old Denmark international is out of contract at the end of season and free to discuss terms with clubs outside England. The Daily Mail reports that Barcelona are due to agree a deal for the player after submitting a better offer than the German champions.

Paper Round’s view: With Niklas Sule to leave Bayern at the end of the season they need defensive reinforcements, but they have never been a club willing to risk their financial security. Barcelona, evidently, have flown close to the sun a few times over the last decade and given their desperation to catch up with Real Madrid, spending heavily again would come as little surprise.

Palace join race for Kamara

The Sun reports that Crystal Palace have joined the hunt for Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara. The 22-year-old is also being tracked by Newcastle and West Ham, and he was also linked with Manchester United this January. The player is a free agent in the summer and as a result his inflated wage demands could be an obstacle for some clubs who are interested.

Paper Round’s view: Patrick Vieira has impressed so far in South London and if the club continue to do well then they may wish to back the manager heavily in the summer. A former French under-21 international, Boubakar could offer good value for money even with a sizable signing on fee, but as a free agent he could be the beneficiary of a bidding war from across Europe.

