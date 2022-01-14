Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has hinted that more on-loan players could follow Kenedy back to the club as they deal with injuries to Reece James and Ben Chilwell.

James is expected back before the end of the season while Chilwell is not under consideration until the start of the new season, and the England internationals’ absence has led to left-sided player Kenedy to come back from his loan spell at Flamengo.

With Chelsea famous for their extensive loan operation, there have been suggestions they could bring back other players during the January transfer window to bulk up their numbers.

Two that have been mooted are Emerson Palmieri, with the left-back on loan at French side Lyon, and Armando Broja, who has impressed in his time at fellow Premier League side Southampton.

The German coach was non-committal that they could be back in action for the blues, but did not rule it out, saying on Friday:

We will announce about bringing players back.

Tuchel was also quizzed on the possibility of Ruben Loftus-Cheek leaving temporarily, with the England midfielder linked with Juventus as a replacement for Arthur Melo, who is wanted by Mikel Arteta at Arsenal given his own club’s shortcomings in midfield.

"He hasn't had a lot of game time and a lot to fight for here," Tuchel said.

