Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans Joachima-Watzke has rubbished claims that Erling Haaland is under pressure to decide his future.

Haaland is among Europe's most wanted players and rumours have circulated of a move to La Liga this summer as well as the Premier League.

Ad

Transfers Five-club battle erupts for Haaland, Juventus in Martial trouble - Paper Round 12 HOURS AGO

"Saying that Dortmund would give Erling an ultimatum is b******t. There's no deadline," he said.

Watzke also said that Dortmund would look for a replacement should Haaland leave, as they did with Robert Lewandowski when the Polish striker departed for Bayern Munich.

But despite Watzke's words, Haaland certainly believes he needs to get a move on, and admitted he had not yet spoken out of respect for the club.

"I will soon have to get things started," he said.

I never spoke until now to respect the club."

Transfers Haaland says Dortmund 'pushing' for decision on future 15/01/2022 AT 08:55