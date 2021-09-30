Next summer could eclipse this summer's transfer window

Timo Werner is prepared to leave Chelsea if he cannot break back into Thomas Tuchel's side, which could spark a high-profile striker merry-go-round next summer. The Telegraph reveal that the 25-year-old is "growing concerned" about his role in the Blues' squad following the arrival of club-record signing Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan. The report states that Kylian Mbappe's expected move to Real Madrid could push Paris Saint-Germain to sign Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski as the Frenchman's replacement. Bayern have identified Werner as a potential target to come in if Lewandowski departs.

Paper Round's view: Werner won't be happy with his current role at Stamford Bridge. He probably thought he was going to be the main man when he signed for Chelsea, but he has never really settled since moving to England. Werner thrived at RB Leipzig, where he played under current Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann. The 34-year-old manager is probably eyeing a reunion with the German international in Bavaria. Lewandowski is going to be irreplaceable, but Werner has proved his quality in the Bundesliga. Strap in everyone - we're going to have another summer transfer window with a load of high-profile moves.

Ronald Koeman: Dead man walking

The Mail reveal that Barcelona chiefs were up until 4am on Thursday morning debating Ronald Koeman's future at the Catalan club. The Dutchman has been under pressure since taking the role just over a year ago and it is now expected that he will take charge of Barca for the final time this weekend away at Atletico Madrid in La Liga. The Blaugrana are planning to use the upcoming international break to hire a new head coach and a number of names are linked with the role. Barca president Joan Laporta would prefer Belgium boss Roberto Martinez, while club legend Xavi and former Juve player and manager Andrea Pirlo have been mentioned too.

Paper Round's view: Does anybody want to sip from the poisoned chalice? There is no way to win at Barcelona at the moment. The club officials need to accept that times are going to be tough for the next few seasons while they bounce back from their shambolic summer and the irresponsible spending over the previous years. Sacking Koeman won't change much at the Camp Nou. Obviously Barca are struggling at the moment, but they will have to pay to get rid of him and then for a new manager. Surely just save the money for where they really need it?

Phillips is Leeds through and through

Kalvin Phillips is set to snub reported interest from Manchester United and commit his future to Leeds United. The Telegraph state that the 25-year-old is in "advanced talks" with the Yorkshire club over a bumper contract extension. Leeds' fierce rivals Manchester United had previously identified Phillips as a cheaper alternative to West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, but that transfer saga seems to be over before it started. The England international's agent Kevin Sharp has confirmed that contract talks began in the summer and are ongoing and positive.

Paper Round's view: It's always nice to see players like Phillips commit to staying at their boyhood clubs despite the lure of more money elsewhere, playing in the Champions League or moving to your club's rivals... or all three in this case. Phillips is a Leeds supporter and has played for the Yorkshire club his whole life. He would probably never forgive anyone leaving Leeds for Manchester United, so it would be difficult to see him doing that. Despite all this, Phillips should look to Harry Kane's situation at Tottenham and try to avoid doing the same. Don't commit to a really long contract and maybe try to stick a fair release clause in there.

Meet 'Pinky' and 'Perky'

Tottenham players are reportedly unhappy with the roles of managing director of football Fabio Paratici and technical performance director Steve Hitchen. The Mirror reveal that Spurs stars have labelled the pair "Pinky and Perky" due to their involvement with the first team this season. Paratici and Hitchen have been keeping their eyes on first-team training, sat on the bench for matches and even tried to join team meetings. Some players believe the duo are "undermining" under-pressure head coach Nuno Espirito Santo by lurking around the squad and staff.

Paper Round's view: Tottenham doesn't sound like the most fun place in the Premier League right now. Leaking this kind of information from inside the camp never ends well either. It is reminiscent of when Arsenal players were accused of openly mocking Unai Emery's accent before he was relieved from his role in north London. It seems like Paratici and Hitchen are currently being way too hands-on and should just let Nuno and his squad get on with their jobs.

