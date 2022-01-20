Tottenham could bid for AC Milan’s Franck Kessie in January to avoid a free transfer bidding war this summer, according to reports.

The 25-year-old Ivory Coast international is out of contract this summer and can negotiate a free transfer with a club outside Italy, however Milan may be tempted to sell in the January transfer window to avoid losing him for nothing.

Other Premier League clubs and Paris Saint-Germain - amongst others - are interested in signing the player, but a move by Spurs now may stop other clubs from getting involved in an attempt to sign him, reports The Telegraph

Antonio Conte is believed to want to sign the attacking midfielder, though he would still be keen to sign a right wingback and a forward. Adama Traore at Wolves one target but a move is not yet close.

A move may be eased by Milan’s interest in signing Japhet Tanganga from Spurs, and the club could raise funds if they sell Steven Bergwijn to Ajax.

