PSG and France forward Kylian Mbappe has admitted that he asked to leave the Paris club in the summer.

Speaking to RMC, Mbappe said he requested to leave so that the Paris club would receive a fee. His contract is due to expire in the summer of 2022.

During the summer just gone Mbappe was heavily linked to Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Transfers Sanchez hints at Inter Milan exit - Paper Round 13 HOURS AGO

“I asked to leave," Mbappe said.

Because from the moment where I did not want to extend, I wanted for the club to receive a transfer fee so that they could bring in a quality replacement.

"This club has given me a lot, I have always been happy - the four years I have had here - and I still am. I said it early enough so that the club could react.

"I wanted everyone to come out of this stronger. [However], I said, 'if you don’t want me to go I will stay'.”

It is widely expected that Mbappe will now join Real on a free transfer next summer, and speaking before the game against Espanyol his international colleague Karim Benzema confirmed as much.

"[Mbappe] said it himself," Benzema told L'Equipe.

"He wants to see something else. Someday he will play for Real Madrid.

"I don't know when. But he will come. It is only a matter of time."

Transfers Barcelona consider Sterling as Olmo alternative YESTERDAY AT 21:59