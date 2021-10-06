Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo has slammed Real Madrid for a “lack of respect” towards Kylian Mbappe as rumours continue to swirl over his future.

Mbappe came close to joining Real in the summer and said in an interview this week that he had wanted to leave PSG.

Transfers 'We hope everything can be solved' - Perez hints at 'January 1' Mbappe transfer A DAY AGO

“These comments from Florentino Perez are only a continuation of a lack of respect for PSG and Kylian,” Leonardo told L'Equipe.

“In the same week, a Real Madrid player [Karim Benzema], the coach [Carlo Ancelotti] and now the president of Real Madrid have talked about Kylian as if he was already one of them.

“Florentino Perez has already spoken about Kylian to the Real Madrid fans during the week. I repeat; it’s a lack of respect that can’t be tolerated.

“The Florentino thing has been going on for two years. The transfer market has ended, and the season is underway. There are games and Real Madrid cannot continue to behave like this. Make it stop. Kylian is a PSG player and the club understands perfectly that this relationship will last.

Real made offers of £137m and £154m in the summer for Mbappe, both of which PSG's owners did not even respond to.

Ancelotti tells PSG forward Mbappe there is nowhere better to play than Real Madrid

Perez backtracked slightly on his most recent comments, telling RMC: “My words were not interpreted well. What I said is that we'll have to wait until next year for any news, remaining respectful towards PSG, with whom we maintain good relations.”

Mbappe, 22, has contributed 136 goals and 66 assists in 182 games since joining PSG from Monaco in 2017.

“I asked to leave," Mbappe said. "Because from the moment where I did not want to extend, I wanted for the club to receive a transfer fee so that they could bring in a quality replacement.

"This club has given me a lot, I have always been happy - the four years I have had here - and I still am. I said it early enough so that the club could react.

"I wanted everyone to come out of this stronger. [However], I said, 'if you don’t want me to go I will stay'.”

Liga Two bad defeats but still table toppers, what is going on with Real Madrid? YESTERDAY AT 12:39