Dutch striker Vivianne Miedema has revealed she has spoken to Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona about a move but has not ruled out staying with Arsenal.

The 25-year-old Dutch international is out of contract in the summer meaning she is free to sign a pre-contract agreement with teams outside of England, and after five years with Arsenal she is considering a change in club.

Ad

Arsenal are currently top of the Women’s Super League but winning the Champions League may be easier with either the French or Spanish club.

Serie A Vlahovic tasked with filling Ronaldo’s goalscoring boots at Juventus – Inside Europe 17 HOURS AGO

Speaking to Dutch newspaper AD , the forward said she was not set on leaving Arsenal but wanted to be at the right club.

“In the coming weeks I have to get a certain feeling for the right club,” she said. “[But] the door to Arsenal is definitely not closed yet.

“I want to win the Champions League. I want to get the most out of it [her career]. That means I may have to take the next step. I’m 25 and that’s still quite young, but I’ve been around for a while.”

“The years to come should officially be my peak years,” she continued. “I have to spend it somewhere at a club that best suits my ambitions.”

Ligue 1 Wijnaldum is not 'the guy' for PSG... but could Ndombele be? – Inside Europe 19 HOURS AGO