Fulham co-owner Tony Khan has confirmed Fabio Carvalho's transfer away from Fulham, despite the 19-year-old saying his future is undecided.

It has been reported that Carvalho has wanted to move to Liverpool since the turn of the year, and with his contract up this summer, many have spoken about where his future lies. However, the Portuguese youngster has refused to give any hints on where he’ll be next season.

Ad

When asked if he would miss his Fulham team-mates next season, he said: "I'm not going to say I'm going to miss them because we don't know what's going to happen.

Ballon d'Or 'Salah and Mane are your standouts' - Crouch tips Liverpool duo for Ballon d'Or glory 4 HOURS AGO

"The club's going to be where it belongs, which is the Premier League, and we'll see what happens.

"I'm just so proud of everyone, from the coaches, the staff, the players, the kit men.

"We'll just see what happens next year."

However, despite the attacking player being coy about his future, Fulham’s co-owner, Khan, has confirmed that Carvalho has been sold.

"I really like Fabio. He’s a player we have always rated, coming out of the academy, and we would have loved to have kept him.

"But we have made a deal that is best for the club and, since that agreement, it’s worked out wonderfully because he has been such a valuable part of the promotion .”

Fulham fans invade the pitch as they celebrate their side's promotion to the Premier League Image credit: Getty Images

Khan, who was named co-owner of the club back in 2017, four years after his father Shahid Khan had bought the club, did not confirm that Carvalho was acquired by Liverpool.

That being said, the Reds have been heavily linked with the player . He completed a medical on deadline day back in January, but the club were unable to finish the deal before the 11:00 PM cut-off point.

Jurgen Klopp, who is often quite reserved when speaking to the media about transfer rumours, essentially confirmed that the Reds were in for the player, saying back in February: "We are still interested - it would be crazy if we were not.

"It was late, the window closed, it did not work out. We'll see what happens."

Carvalho has been key in helping the London club secure promotion to the Premier League this season, scoring 10 goals and registering eight assists in the Championship. This is his first season of senior first-team football.

At Fulham, he’s often played as a number 10 in a 4-2-3-1, though it’s unlikely he’ll have the same duties at Liverpool, as Klopp often does not deviate from his tried and trusted 4-3-3.

Should Carvalho end up at Liverpool, he’ll likely start as a rotation option as he learns the system. Though, he’ll be called upon to perform quickly, as Liverpool’s midfield options include Thiago, Jordan Henderson, and James Milner, whose ages mean that their minutes will need to be regulated, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who is likely to leave in the summer.

Champions League 'I would be really angry' - Klopp denies Liverpool complacency ahead of Villarreal CL second leg 19 HOURS AGO