Barcelona’s director of football Mateu Alemany expect Ousmane Dembele to leave the club after rejecting a number of contract offers.

The 24-year-old French international is out of contract in the summer and has been linked with moves away to various clubs for the past two years after an inconsistent and injury-hit spell in Catalonia since he left Borussia Dortmund.

Ad

However, Barcelona are keen to keep the player, not least because their financial situation means they could not easily replace the player while rebuilding other parts of their squad under new manager Xavi Hernandez.

Premier League 'I will never disrespect the club and the fans’ - Martial hits back at Rangnick 16/01/2022 AT 10:45

According to AFP, Alemany explained the situation, saying: "We've talked and talked, made various offers. We've tried to find a way but these offers have been systematically rejected by his agents... it seems obvious he does not want to continue at Barca and is not committed to Barca's future project."

"In this scenario he and his agents have been informed that he must leave immediately because we want players committed to this project and therefore we hope a transfer will take place before Jan 31.

"On the football side the result is we do not want to have players who are not committed to Barca. The club is obviously not the one that should decide this, it's the coach, and he has. But he has all our support. It seems to us absolutely the correct approach."

Transfers Manchester United reject Sevilla loan offer for Martial - report 28/12/2021 AT 11:57