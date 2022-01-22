West Ham weigh up Calvert-Lewin

The Sun believes that West Ham are considering a move for Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who is valued at around £60 million by current club Everton. The 24-year-old has struggled for fitness recently but David Moyes’ side see him as potentially a huge signing. Everton would consider selling him after years of heavy spending, having decided Jordan Pickford would not raise enough cash.

Paper Round’s view: If Calvert-Lewin’s injury problems persist then selling him for £60m would represent some excellent business, however popular and talented the player is. For West Ham such a sum represents a gamble for a club that size, but if he were able to play consistently then he could see the side transformed into one to credibly challenge for the top four each season.

Netherlands to offer Guardiola next role

The Mirror claims that the Netherlands Football Association will offer Pep Guardiola the chance to take over from Louis van Gaal after the Qatar World cup. Guardiola will be out of contract and was offered the gig when his last contract at Manchester City was coming to an end, but the Netherlands hope the links with Johan Cruyff could convince the Spaniard to make the switch.

Paper Round’s view: Guardiola may find the idea of the Netherlands appealing, and he has previously said he would be happy to move into international football before, citing the job in charge of Brazil as one of his career ambitions. The Netherlands would offer the manager a less intense role, something he may be keen on after his longest stint with a side in his career so far.

Villa in talks for Betancur

Aston Villa’s latest target is Juventus midfielder Rodrigo Betancur. The Serie A giants are open to letting the 24-year-old Uruguayan international leave as they look to rebalance their squad, and the Mail reports that Steven Gerrard wants the holding midfielder to be his latest January signing, to follow Lucas Digne, Philippe Coutinho and Robin Olsen to improve the squad.

Paper Round’s view: Betancur is an impressive talent and has shown that he can hold his own in top flight European football. Questions could be asked about why the club are willing to let a player go when he is still relatively young and could be entering his prime, but in some respects Juventus are a forced seller for many of their squad as they look to raise funds for the future.

Where next for Dembele?

Spanish newspaper Marca reports on Ousmane Dembele’s situation at Barcelona and suggests the five likeliest options for the French international. Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea is a potential reunion, while Manchester United offer a squad with plenty of attacking competition. Newcastle United are a career risk despite their fortune, while Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain both need new strikers.

Paper Round’s view: There are not many clubs who can afford the wages reportedly demanded by the French international, so that probably rules out Juventus and leaves the remaining four sides. Man Utd need to replace Anthony Martial if he departs, while Chelsea might be the obvious destination if they cannot land the return of Eden Hazard from Real Madrid.

