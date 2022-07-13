Raheem Sterling has posted an emotional farewell message to Manchester City ahead of his expected move to Chelsea.

The England winger looks set to leave the Etihad in a £45 million move to join Thomas Tuchel's side after seven trophy-laden years at the club.

Taking to social media, the 27-year-old wrote: "Seven seasons. Eleven major trophies.. A lifetime of memories.

"To the coaching staff who have played a major role in my development over the years. To my team-mates who have become more than just those I share a pitch with.

"To the backroom staff. To the office staff. To the fans who have tirelessly supported the team. And to everyone involved with Manchester City, my respect for you couldn't be greater.

"What a ride it's been."

He added: "I arrived in Manchester a 20-year-old. Today, I leave as a man."

The England international is set to join the Stamford Bridge club after winning four Premier League titles in his seven years with City.

He scored 131 goals in 339 appearances for City but after entering the last year of his contract, opted to join Chelsea, becoming the first signing of the Todd Boehly era.

