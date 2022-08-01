Aaron Ramsey has joined Ligue 1 side Nice on a free transfer on a three-year deal.

The Wales international was a free agent after his Juventus contract was terminated by the Serie A club on Monday. Juventus were understood to want to get his €7m per season salary off their books.

The former Arsenal midfielder has completed a transfer to France after rejecting an offer from Major League Soccer club Charlotte FC.

Nice said "Welcome home Aaron" in their statement and posted a clip on social media of the player in action for Arsenal, but none of him in Juve colours.

After moving from the Premier League to Juventus in 2019, Ramsey spent two-and-a-half seasons at the Serie A club and made 70 appearances, scoring six goals.

But after making just three appearances at Juve in the 2021-22 campaign, he was loaned to Scottish Premiership club Rangers in January where scored twice in 13 appearances and won the Scottish Cup in May.

Just days before that he missed a penalty in the Europa League shoot-out defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Ramsey will be keen to impress at Nice ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar which gets underway on November 21.

