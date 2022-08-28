Manchester United are close to agreeing a €100m deal to sign Ajax forward Antony, according to reports from The Athletic and Sky Sports.

While personal terms would be no issue, Ajax have negotiated hard over the sale of their Brazil winger.

The Dutch giants were insistent that their valuation be met, and reports from the British press suggest that they have been successful.

Should the deal go through as reported, it will take Manchester United's summer transfer spending to around £200m.

Antony would become Manchester United's second most expensive ever signing, only eclipsed by the €105m paid for Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba in 2016.

The deal will also make this United's biggest ever transfer window, eclipsing the €234m spent in 2019. That total includes both the summer arrivals of Harry Maguire from Leicester, Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Palace and Swansea winger Dan James and the January 2020 deal to sign Bruno Fernandes.

With the signings of Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro, Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez, and Feyenoord's Tyrell Malacia already complete, United now add a versatile attacker with 20 goals and 22 assists in the last two seasons.

Manchester United's pursuit of Antony began early in the summer, but it required a protracted chase for them to land the Brazil winger.

He had been training alone for several weeks, but felt compelled to give an interview to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Antony said: "I'm not asking Ajax to release me, I'm asking Ajax to sell me with the highest bid ever for Eredivisie player. I've been insisting on this theme since February so that the club could rebuild the team with peace of mind".

It was reported on Saturday that Antony was refusing to play for Ajax in an attempt to force through the deal. He was subsequently omitted from Ajax's squad for their match against Utrecht.

South American football expert Tim Vickery describes Antony as a quality addition, saying: "quick little winger who can play on either flank, whose decision-making is greatly improved and who can also work back and put in a bit of a shift."

Brazil manager Tite has been similarly positive. He said Antony has "similar technical characteristics" to Neymar.

Ajax have been busy in this transfer window. Having sold Sebastien Haller to Dortmund, Ryan Gravenberch to Bayern and Martinez to United, they also signed Tottenham's Steven Bergwijn, Rangers defender Calvin Bassey and Leipzig attacker Brian Brobbey.

In total, their outlay this summer eclipses €100m, while their sales will top €220m once Antony departs.

