All aboard the transfer merry-go-round

Antony is “increasingly confident” that he will complete an £80 million move to Manchester United from Ajax this week, according to the Mail. The Brazilian forward has already agreed personal terms with United, with a five-year contract in the pipeline, while his representatives have started searching for houses in Cheshire. Antony’s arrival is set to spark a transfer merry-go-round that could see Hakim Ziyech return to Ajax from Chelsea. It is also expected that it will free United youngster Anthony Elanga to join Everton on a season-long loan, while his Old Trafford team-mate James Garner could also follow in a permanent deal.

Paper Round’s view: £80 million is a huge amount of money to pay for a 22-year-old who moved to the Eredivisie two years ago. There’s no doubt that Antony is talented, and his ceiling is very high… but Manchester United have been forced to overpay for a transfer once again. However, they might not care if he settles in quickly and brings his confidence and flair to Erik ten Hag’s struggling squad. It could be a signing that rejuvenates the team and gives them a much-needed boost. And, more importantly, it’s a signing that fits the model of a young rebuild and plays how the new manager wants his side to play.

Chelsea chasing ambitious Maguire move

Chelsea have not written off the possibility of an ambitious late bid for Manchester United captain Harry Maguire, according to the Evening Standard. The Blues are desperate to sign Leicester City centre-back Wesley Fofana but have seen three bids rejected by the Foxes. Leicester have slapped a world-record £85 million price tag on the 21-year-old, which could force Chelsea to look elsewhere. Maguire was dropped to the bench by new head coach Erik ten Hag in United’s 2-1 win over Liverpool at Old Trafford and there have been reports that he is concerned about his place in the England team ahead of the World Cup this winter.

Paper Round’s view: Surely Manchester United would not allow their captain to leave and join one of their biggest rivals in recent history. It would be an absolutely shambolic decision. Maguire may have been dropped for Monday’s win against Liverpool, but he is still a top-quality defender. The England international is simply severely lacking in confidence. He needs Ten Hag to help him rediscover his confidence and he will be back to his best again in no time. Additionally, United can’t afford to shift Maguire because they need the squad depth if they want to compete domestically and in the Europa League.

Man Utd hope to sign De Gea competition

Manchester United have made an offer to loan goalkeeper Martin Dubravka from Newcastle United. The Athletic report that United boss Erik ten Hag is keen to bring in a new stopper to provide competition for David De Gea. The Manchester club were previously linked with Kevin Trapp of Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Monchengladbach’s Yann Sommer, but seem to have gone with the loan option of Dubravka.

Paper Round’s view: Will Dubravka really offer much competition for De Gea or is he is simply another body in the squad? The Slovakia international performed well for a few years at Newcastle but has lost his place since Nick Pope arrived at St James’ Park in the summer. There’s not much chance that Newcastle’s back-up goalkeeper will threaten De Gea at Old Trafford. It seems like he will probably just step in for the occasional cup match and be on stand-by in case the Spaniard suffers an injury.

Winks snubs Serie A loan move

Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks has reportedly rejected a loan move to Sampdoria as he wishes to stay in the Premier League. The 26-year-old has been exiled by Antonio Conte and has been training alone since the beginning of pre-season. However, Winks is holding out for a domestic transfer. The Evening Standard report that Southampton and Nottingham Forest are both interested in the Spurs academy graduate and could make late moves in the transfer window.

Paper Round’s view: It’s a bit of a strange one. There has always been a lack of English players who have taken the risk and played abroad… but why is it even viewed as a ‘risk’? Sampdoria are a historic Italian club who would provide an exciting experience for Winks. If he doesn’t like it, then fair enough, it’s only a loan. But the fact that he has rejected the opportunity because he wants to stay in the Premier League is just odd. Either you want to play first-team football, or you don’t.

