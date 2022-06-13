Arsenal have signed Brazilian forward Marquinhos on a long-term deal from Sao Paulo.

The 19-year-old came through the youth system with Sao Paulo and made his first team debut in July 2021.

Ad

He has made 33 senior club appearances and has also represented Brazil up to Under-17 level.

Premier League Elneny signs new Arsenal contract, Nketiah linked to new deal 25/05/2022 AT 09:43

“We’re delighted to have completed the transfer with Sao Paulo, as Marquinhos was a player we had been watching for a while,” Arsenal technical director Edu told the club website.

“At 19, he is still very young, so he is a player for the future. We look forward to Marquinhos now joining us for pre-season, making his new home, and continuing to grow and develop with us.”

Marquinhos is set to travel to London in the coming weeks to join up with his new team-mates for pre-season training.

He may not be the only Brazilian heading to the Emirates this summer as the Gunners have also been linked with a move for Gabriel Jesus.

The Manchester City forward is reportedly Mikel Arteta’s top target in the transfer window.

Premier League Conte reveals top four ‘joke’ on Spurs arrival as Arteta retains Arsenal 'hope' 21/05/2022 AT 11:09