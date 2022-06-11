Aurelien Tchouameni has joined Real Madrid from AS Monaco on a six-year contract.

The fee for the 22-year-old is believed to be €80m plus €20m in add-ons and contract talks have concluded.

Tchouameni will undergo his medical on Tuesday before being presented as a Madrid player at midday on the same day.

He made 46 appearances for Monaco last season in all competitions as they went on to secure a third-placed finish in Ligue 1, scoring three goals and contributing two assists.

Before that he played for Bordeaux where he made 37 first-team appearances before moving to the Principality in January 2020.

Tchouameni was reportedly also wanted by Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool and Manchester United, but it is Real who have managed to sign him after a verbal agreement was reached last Tuesday.

Regarded as a tenacious figure who can operate in a box-to-box capacity, Tchouameni’s displays caught the attention of France boss Didier Deschamps and led to him gaining a regular spot in his squad.

He has accumulated 10 national team caps since making his international debut as a second half substitute against Bosnia and Herzegovina on September 1 last year. The France international is regarded as one of the most highly rated young midfielders in the world.

