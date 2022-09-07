Barcelona have agreed a world-record deal with Manchester City to sign midfielder Keira Walsh, according to reports.

The club had rejected several bids from Barcelona this summer but have now accepted a bid believed to be in the region of £350,000, according to Sky Sports.

The current highest amount paid for a female player is believed to be the £300,00 Chelsea paid to take Pernille Harder from Wolfsburg in September 2020.

The deadline for Spanish clubs to complete deals with foreign clubs is 11pm BST on Wednesday.

The Women's Super League (WSL) transfer deadline is at 5pm BST on Thursday 8 September, with Manchester City now potentially in the market for a replacement for Walsh.

Before the game, Walsh insisted that she was focussed on her efforts on the pitch for Sarina Wiegman rather than speculation about her future.

“My focus is on England right now," Walsh said ahead of the game in Stoke.

“I’ve found a bit of consistency under Sarina. I probably struggled with that a little bit before she came in.

“She’s given me the confidence to go and play my game. I think it’s just about carrying on this consistency and the form I found at the Euros now.”

