Xavi still hopes for Bernardo

The Mail reports that Xavi Hernandez has not yet given up on Bernardo Silva, despite Pep Gurdiola expecting him to stay, and Paris Saint-Germain’s late interest being reported. The Barca coach said: “You never lose hope, but it's difficult. It's complicated. We're only a few days away. We must have players leaving too,” when considering the rest of the window.

Paper Round’s view: It would now be very difficult for Manchester City to get in a player quick enough who would have similar quality to the 28-year-old Portuguese international, which is what makes a transfer unlikely, whether an offer comes in from Barcelona or PSG. Silva seems ready to stay for another year and then one would expect he will be able to sort an exit.

Barca searching for new defender

Spanish newspaper Marca reports that Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez is unconvinced by Sergio Dest but the American does not want to leave the club. There are three potential recruits lined up depending on finances, with the most expensive being Villarreal’s Juan Foyth, Borussia Dortmund defender Thomas Meunier, and Hector Bellerin the cheapest option.

Paper Round’s view: Bellerin is reportedly set to secure a free transfer away from Arsenal as he looks to continue his career elsewhere after time on loan in Spain. A move to Barcelona would be a surprise as he has struggled after his recovery from serious injury, but with finances stretched at Barcelona, both Meunier and Foyth seem tough targets to land.

Forest set for Lodi loan

Nottingham Forest are set to sign 24-year-old Brazilian Renan Lodi on loan from Atletico Madrid, according to The Telegraph. The left-back would be the 18th signing of the summer for the newly promoted side, but that’s not where it will finish. Forest are reportedly ready to add another three players before the end of the summer transfer window as they hope to stay up.

Paper Round’s view: It’s difficult not to feel a touch sorry for the players who took Nottingham Forest up from The Championship for the first time in years, as they have essentially now all been replaced. It’s a risk for the manager, Steve Cooper, who will have to build a new team while all of the signings adjust to their new surroundings in the toughest league in the world.

Barkley could be offered payoff

Ross Barkley could be offered a compensation package to quit Chelsea, according to The Sun. The 28-year-old midfielder played 14 times for Thomas Tuchel last season but the arrival of Anthony Gordon from Everton would force him even further down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge. The Sun believes he could be offered a deal to quit his £200,000-a-week contract, which has a year left.

Paper Round’s view: Only 28, Barkley has a good few years left in him, assuming he is still fit. Everton might be a reasonable place for him to return if the fans are willing to forgive his exit, and teams further down the league might yet be tempted to take a chance on a player who, at his best, is a box-to-box goalscoring presence capable of brilliance.

