Barca could approach City for Silva

Barcelona could move for Bernardo Silva later in this transfer window after securing another €100m in extra revenue, the Daily Mail reports . Barca must register the players they have already signed – including Robert Lewandowski and Jules Kounde – but so long as they are able to do that, then the club could move for Manchester City’s Silva later this month. Frenkie de Jong would have to leave first to make any approach possible, although City are also unwilling to sell.

Paper Round’s view: De Jong doesn’t want to leave. City don’t want to lose Silva. This feels like a tricky move to push through, and so Barca should focus on getting their new players registered and taking it from there. As it stands, it’s still a bit of a mess.

Chelsea lead Cucurella race

Chelsea are close to beating Manchester City to the signing of Marc Cucurella, the Daily Mail reports . The left-back handed in a transfer request at Brighton last week, seemingly with a move to City in the pipeline, but now Chelsea are willing to meet the club’s £50m valuation, while young centre-back Levi Colwill is likely to move in the other direction should a deal be agreed. The move would free up Marcos Alonso to join Barcelona, while Thomas Tuchel sees Cucurella as a wing-back or left-sided centre-back.

Paper Round’s view: One thing is for sure, even if Chelsea appear to be ahead of City in the race to sign Cucurella, they will not believe it is a done deal until he signs on the dotted line. Inevitably, the jokes about Barcelona showing interest in Cucurella surfaced after this latest report, but it appears Chelsea are for once not in competition with the Catalan club.

Newcastle move for Maddison

Newcastle have made a second offer for Leicester City’s James Maddison, the Daily Mail reports . Newcastle saw a £35m offer rejected last week but have gone back in with a structured bid in excess of £40m. The Magpies are hoping to seal the move this week, but Leicester want £60m for the 25-year-old midfielder and are likely to be unwilling to accept anything less.

Paper Round’s view: As we all know, Leicester play hardball when it comes to transfers. They got £80m for Harry Maguire, which just about sums it up, and so it will be intriguing to see their stance when it comes to doing business with Newcastle, who finished three points below them last year but have big aspirations to break up the Big Six – something only Leicester have managed to do recently and will still dream of doing so themselves again this season.

Man Utd want Huddlestone as coach

Manchester United are in talks with former England and Tottenham midfielder Tom Huddlestone over a player-coach role at the club, the Telegraph reports . The move would see Huddlestone play for the Under-21 team while he takes his first steps towards coaching and securing a management role in the future. United’s head of academy Nick Cox came up with the idea, with Paul McShane previously doing so before he retired from playing at the end of last season.

Paper Round’s view: It is an interesting approach from Cox, and it gives players at a crossroads the opportunity to still play but also surround themselves in the environment they will most likely coach in first. There are few better clubs out there too for such experience, and perhaps it will be a yearly trend from United.

