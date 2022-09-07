Barcelona have completed the world-record signing of England midfielder Keira Walsh from Manchester City.

The previous record transfer in the women’s game was the £300,000 Chelsea paid to land Pernille Harder from Wolfsburg in September 2020.

This is the first move of Walsh’s career after arriving in Manchester as a teenager in 2014 and going on to play 211 games for the club, winning eight trophies.

She leaves as City’s joint all-time appearance maker, alongside Steph Houghton.

Walsh’s efforts at Euro 2022 - including a Player of the Match performance in England’s win over Germany in the final - sparked interest from other clubs, with Barcelona seeing a number of bids rejected, before finally making a breakthrough.

Paying tribute to Walsh, Manchester City said, “The England international will move onto pastures new ahead of the start of the 2022/23 campaign however, with the 25-year-old making the switch to Primera Division outfit Barcelona.”

“Everybody at Manchester City would like to thank Keira for her contributions during her time at the Club and wish her all the best for the future.”

City have until 5pm on September 8 to find a replacement for Walsh, with the Women’s Super League transfer deadline coming before the start of the season.

Gareth Taylor’s side begin their campaign at home to Arsenal on Sunday, September 11, while Walsh’s first game for Barcelona could come on the same day against Levante Las Planas Femenino.

