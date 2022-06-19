Liverpool have announced the signing of Aberdeen and Scotland U21 right-back Calvin Ramsay on a long-term contract.

The 18-year-old, who won the Scottish Football Writers’ Association’s Young Player of the Year last season, completed his medical at the Reds' training ground earlier today.

Ramsay was delighted to complete the move, saying: "It was a dream come true to play for Aberdeen, and now to be at one of the biggest, if not the biggest club in the world, it’s a massive achievement and I’m looking forward to trying to show the fans what I’ve got.

“Hopefully I can come in in pre-season, show everyone at the club, the staff, players what I’ve got and then we’ll see what happens from there.”

Liverpool will pay Aberdeen £4 million up front, plus £2.5m in add-ons which include appearances and team achievements, according to reports.

Ramsay is Jurgen Klopp's third signing of the summer, following the arrivals of striker Darwin Nunez from Benfica and Fulham youngster Fabio Carvalho.

The 18-year-old will wear the number 22 shirt, recently vacated by goalkeeper Loris Karius, and is not expected to be loaned out but to compete with Trent Alexander-Arnold for first-team opportunities.

Ramsay has just one full season of senior football, having broken into the Aberdeen first-team last season, but applauded Liverpool's development of youth into the first team-squad and backed himself to push for a place.

"There’s been a lot of young players that have played – the likes of Trent [Alexander-Arnold] and Harvey [Elliott] as well, there’s a lot more,” added Ramsay.

"There’s obviously a pathway here – that’s one of the reasons I chose it as well. It’s not just a massive club, they give young players chances in the first team.

"So, if I can come in in pre-season, put my mark down, then there’s no reason why I can’t push to get in the first-team squad.”

