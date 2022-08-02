Chelsea have reached an agreement to sign Aston Villa teenage midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka for a fee believed to be around £20m.
The Blues are also reportedly interested in signing Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters.
Chukwuemeka, 18, has been given permission to travel to London to discuss both personal terms and undergo a medical, with Chelsea set to beat off the likes of Barcelona, AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund to his signature at a reported cost of £20m.
He made 12 Premier League appearances for Villa last season and played a key part as England were crowned Under-19 European champions in July.
Classed as one of the league’s most exciting talents, Chukwuemeka was left out of Villa’s pre-season tour to Australia having refused to sign a new contract with the club.
Chelsea have already signed Raheem Sterling from Manchester City for £50m and Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli for £34m.
However, it seems likely that their business is not yet complete, with Walker-Peters being targeted as part of a defensive rebuild, report the Guardian.
Walker-Peters would depth and provide competition for Reece James at right-back, but it may take an offer of £40m to lure him from St Mary’s.
The 25-year-old can operate on both flanks and can also play as a right-centre back and right wing-back.
Pre-season could have gone better for Thomas Tuchel, who called the commitment of his Chelsea players into question after a strong Blues side were thrashed 4-0 by Arsenal in a pre-season friendly in Orlando.
They start their Premier League season with a trip to Goodison Park to face Everton on Saturday in a 5.30pm kick-off.
