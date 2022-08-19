Manchester United have announced that the club have reached an agreement with Real Madrid for the transfer of Brazilian midfielder Casemiro.

The Brazil international will move to Old Trafford subject to agreement of personal terms, UK visa requirements and a medical and will join after a hugely successful decade-long spell in Madrid.

Ad

"Manchester United is delighted to announce that the club has reached agreement with Real Madrid for the transfer of Casemiro," read a statement on the club's website

Premier League ‘I couldn’t be less interested in last year’ – Klopp says ‘it’s never easy’ to play Man Utd 6 HOURS AGO

"The transfer is subject to the agreement of personal terms, UK visa requirements and a medical.

"Casemiro has played over 500 professional games, including 63 at international level for his native Brazil. He has won 17 major honours in his illustrious career, including five Champions League titles and the Copa America.

"We all look forward to welcoming Casemiro to Old Trafford."

Casemiro first joined Real from Sao Paulo in 2012, and quickly established himself as a first-team regular at the Santiago Bernabeu.

He leaves Spain as a five-time Champions League winner, while his honours also include three La Liga titles, the Copa del Rey and three FIFA Club World Cups.

The 30-year-old formed one of the most iconic midfield trios of the modern era at Real, providing a defensive platform to complement Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.

'I know we have to win especially this game' - Ten Hag on facing Liverpool

His positional savvy will be needed in England, as Casemiro joins a United side in crisis after a disastrous start to the Erik ten Hag era at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils lost their opening two games of the Premier League season for the first time in 30 years, suffering a 2-1 loss at home to Brighton before a humiliating 4-0 thrashing at Brentford.

Ten Hag has wanted a new midfielder all summer long, but United’s months-long pursuit of Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong failed to bear fruit.

Reinforcements were required following the release of Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic, who left at the end of their contracts.

Casemiro becomes the Premier League side’s fourth summer signing, following the arrivals of Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia and Christian Eriksen.

Transfers 'He has decided to leave' - Ancelotti confirms Casemiro will join Man Utd 10 HOURS AGO