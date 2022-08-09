Chelsea ready to meet De Jong demands

While Frenkie de Jong remains reluctant to leave Barcelona, Chelsea will try to assuage one of his concerns, according to The Mirror. The 25-year-old is owed around £17 million in deferred wages after signing a new deal with Barcelona and after difficulties between the player and his current club, Chelsea will make up the shortfall.

Ad

Transfers PSG join Fofana race, Chelsea wait on Aubameyang transfer prospects – Paper Round 8 HOURS AGO

Paper Round’s view: There should be concern at Chelsea that they are paying over £80m for a player who does not particularly want to be there. Think of last season when they brought in Romelu Lukaku, who promptly said he didn’t actually fancy staying on at Chelsea before his form fell off a cliff. For all De Jong’s talent Chelsea could look elsewhere.

United set for discussions over Rabiot’s wages

Manchester United have now agreed a £15m deal with Juventus to sign 27-year-old midfielder Adrien Rabiot, as they founder in their attempts to sign Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona. However they now have to negotiate with his mother to agree personal terms, with The Sun reporting that she can be a difficult figure to deal with.

Paper Round’s view: There is no doubt a little sexism at play when there are complaints about Rabiot’s mother. Harry Kane’s brother is involved with his own contract dealings, and Mino Raiola was certainly an awkward character, but the nature of the complaints about either was never so personal. She may be a demanding agent, but that is their job.

Chelsea set for Aubameyang talks

Premier League side Chelsea are sending Timo Werner to RB Leipzig ahead of the rest of the season and that has opened up a spot in their squad for another striker. The Telegraph reports that discussions with Barcelona will discuss this week about bringing 33-year-old Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Stamford Bridge for the campaign.

Paper Round’s view: Aubameyang lost his way at Arsenal last season but seemed a little better once he had switched to Spain. Bringing him back for a short-term deal holds little risk and he knows what life is like with Thomas Tuchel. With Raheem Sterling already at the club they could have a devastatingly mobile front line this year.

Wolves want Gonzalez from Barcelona

Wolverhampton Wanderers are continuing their search for players as they look to reinforce their squad over the rest of the coming season. They have alighted on 20-year-old midfielder Nico Gonzalez, Barcelona’s tall Spanish midfielder. He has played 27 league games for the first team but is down the pecking order under Xavi Hernandez.

Paper Round’s view: Given Morgan Gibbs-White could be on his way out of the club and with Ruben Neves potentially a late target for another big club, Bruno Lage needs to add bodies to his squad. The midlanders did not have an especially impressive season last year and it is clear from their continued activity that they know they must improve.

Transfers Coady joins Everton on a season-long loan, Wolves sign Guedes 9 HOURS AGO