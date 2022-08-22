Chelsea close to Auba deal

Chelsea are moving closer to signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona, The Sun reports , with an £25m improved offer set to be enough to bring the forward back to the Premier League. Xavi wants to keep Aubameyang, but Barca’s hierarchy want to sell the former Arsenal striker just eight months after he joined, and with Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel eager for a recognised centre forward, the German could be set for a reunion with the player he coached at Borussia Dortmund.

Paper Round’s view: You cannot help but question Chelsea’s summer strategy, given they shipped Romelu Lukaku away on loan but have been slow in finding a replacement, and you also have to wonder if a decent set of results would have convinced Tuchel that Raheem Sterling’s arrival was enough. That hasn’t been the case, of course, and a good old No 9 should help the cause so long as there are no fallouts.

No selling Sarr

Watford have no intention of selling Ismaila Sarr this transfer window after pulling the plug on the winger’s move to Aston Villa, the Mirror reports . After Villa’s loss at Crystal Palace on Saturday, it was reported Sarr was close to joining in a £25m move, but Watford performed a late U-turn and are now looking to tie the player down to a new contract at Vicarage Road instead.

Paper Round’s view: It looked as though Villa would get a little lift after a below-par start to the season, but it’s back to the drawing board for them, while you have to marvel at Watford’s willingness to hold onto Sarr. Having spent £27m on him three years ago mind, £25m may not have felt enough, so there’s always time for a bigger bid before the window closes.

Watford want £30m for Pedro

Staying with Watford, the club have turned down a £25m offer from Newcastle for striker Joao Pedro, the Telegraph reports . Talks are ongoing, however, and Newcastle are confident of signing the 20-year-old Brazilian, with Watford eager for the Premier League club to meet their initial £30m valuation, with add-ons on top of that.

Paper Round’s view: Perhaps that explains Watford’s reluctance to sell Sarr, as they are arguably more confident of getting more money up front from Newcastle for Pedro. If they don’t need to sell both, no point.

Ten Hag still keen on De Jong

Manchester United have still not given up hope on signing Frenkie de Jong this summer with the club set to send officials out to Barcelona, again, in an attempt to finalise a deal, the Mail reports . The longest saga of the window continues to drag on, but with less than two weeks remaining, Erik ten Hag remains determined to add to his midfield after new signing Casemiro was paraded around Old Trafford last night.

Paper Round’s view: What more can be said about United’s interest in De Jong. Who knows whether it’ll get finalised, really.

