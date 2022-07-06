United will not sell Ronaldo to Chelsea

Erik ten Hag is keen to resolve the Cristiano Ronaldo problem at Manchester United, though the club's position is that they will not sell the 37-year-old to Chelsea or another Premier League rival. One option mentioned by The Sun is Bayern Munich, who could step in to replace Robert Lewandowski, wanted by Barcelona. Napoli are also said to be in the running.

Paper Round’s view: United have finally lined up what looks to be a sensible transfer window - Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen, Frenkie De Jong, Antony and Lisandro Martinez - so losing Ronaldo could throw off Ten Hag’s plans for next season. Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford could thrive with new responsibility but instead United would probably need to go back into the market.

PSG set to keep Neymar

Fresh from reports that Brazilian striker Neymar has been offered to Chelsea, new Paris Saint-Germain boss Christophe Galtier has declared that he wants to keep the 30-year-old forward, according to Spanish newspaper Marca. The new manager at Parc des Princes said: “Of course, you have to have a balance, but I'm clear on what I want from him and I'm sure he'll stay with us.”

Paper Round’s view: Neymar is clearly no longer the favourite player at PSG and given the new contract given to Kylian Mbappe, there is less urgency over keeping him. However, he could still turn things around and rediscover his form, which would solve the majority of the problems. As for Chelsea, they probably should not risk losing one underwhelming striker and bringing in another one for big money.

Chelsea hoping for three quick signings

The Mirror reports that Chelsea hope to make three signings in the coming days, with Manchester City striker Raheem Sterling mentioned as one target. Another is his team-mate Nathan Ake, with a valuation of £41m mentioned. Juventus centre-back Matthijs de Ligt could cost around £70m, as could Jules Kounde of Sevilla. Another option is Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard.

Paper Round’s view: Chelsea need to step up their activity if they are to get a new-look squad assembled in time for Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge, and Todd Boehly looks to have the cash to carry it out. Even if they miss out on both Ronaldo and Neymar as discussed above, the main problem is to address the exits of Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, and potentially Marcos Alonso.

Pereira set for United exit

After years of loan spells abroad - most recently at Brazilian side Flamengo, and before then Granada, Valencia and Lazio - it appears that Andreas Pereira will join Fulham for a deal worth £8m, plus £2m off add-ons and a 20 percent sell-on clause. The Daily Mail reports that the 26-year-old has a year left on his current contract and will now join the promoted side ahead of next season.

Paper Round’s view: There is little wrong with Pereira’s technique and his short passing game, but he failed to add much else to his approach in the years he spent on loan or the seasons he was retained at Old Trafford. He is a player like Phil Jones who had stayed too long at the club when it was clear he could not perform at the required level, despite flashes of excellence.

