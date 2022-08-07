Timo Werner is set to join RB Leipzig on a permanent deal from Chelsea, according to reports.

The 26-year-old has struggled to carry over his Bundesliga form to the Premier League and has seemingly failed to convince Thomas Tuchel during this pre-season that he should command a regular starting spot.

That has led him to search for alternatives to ensure he goes to the World Cup in Qatar this winter with Germany, and he appears on the brink of a return to his former club where he played between 2016 and 2020, scoring 78 goals in 127 appearances.

Werner had long been linked with Leipzig and other sides including Newcastle, but reports now suggest that a deal has been struck.

Journalists Fabrizio Romano and Florian Plettenberg both claimed on Sunday that the player is close to the move, with personal terms already agreed a month ago.

Chelsea have signed Marc Cucurella, Raheem Sterling, Carney Chukwuemeka, Gabriel Slonina and Kalidou Koulibaly this transfer window.

But they may not be finished yet as they have also been linked with a £70 million move for Wesley Fofana of Leicester City.

