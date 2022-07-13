Chelsea line up three defenders

The Telegraph claims that Chelsea have three defensive players in their sights as they look to replace Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger. Thomas Tuchel’s club have contacted Napoli about their central defender Kalidou Koulibaly, and they have agreed personal terms with Manchester City’s Nathan Ake. Another player the German coach is keen on is Paris Saint-Germain’s Presnel Kimpembe.

Paper Round’s view: Kimpembe is an experienced French international but at just 26 he would line up against AKe to form a durable partnership that would have years left in them over the coming season. Koulibaly is clearly a hugely talented and consistent performer but at 31 years old he would be vulnerable to the step up in physicality in the Premier League and may be towards the end of his career.

PSG turn down Ronaldo

Spanish newspaper Marca reports that Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered to Paris Saint-Germain. However, the 37-year-old Portuguese international is not wanted by the French champions, as having signed Kylian Mbappe to fresh terms they do not need another striker, and they are unable to afford Ronaldo’s wages while Neymar and Lionel Messi are on the books too.

Paper Round’s view: Ronaldo might well want to play in the Champions League but he might have to compromise. His wages are reportedly huge, which narrows down the types of club who can afford him, and they will all be well stocked already, or looking to the future with younger players to start up front. He may have to resign himself to another year at Old Trafford.

Arsenal demand more for Leno

Bernd Leno had been expected to join Fulham, with the newly promoted Premier League side recruiting to try to stay in the top division next season. However, they are struggling to secure 30-year-old German international goalkeeper Bernd Leno. Despite being out of contract next season, The Sun reports, Arsenal are demanding £11 million for the player and Fulham have yet to agree a fee.

Paper Round’s view: £11m is a sizable fee for Leno, not just because he can be signed for nothing next season. Even if he was under contract for years to come, it should be remembered that he lost his place under Mikel Arteta for a reason. Demanding a large sum for the goalkeeper when he is prone to mistakes and clearly down the pecking order behind Aaron Ramsdale has little logic.

PSG attempt clearout

The Mirror reports that Georginio Wijnaldum will not travel on Paris Saint-Germain’s pre-season tour as they want the 31-year-old to leave the club. In addition to the Dutchman, Wijnaldum, Mauro Icardi, Layvin Kurzawa, Julian Draxler, Ander Herrera, Eric Junior Dina Ebimbe, Rafinha, Sergio Rico and Idrissa Gueye are also not coming on the journey as PSG look to raise funds.

Paper Round’s view: PSG have a lot of middling, older talent which will not be easy to shift unless they are willing to pay off some of the aged players in order to free up space in their squad. Leonard left the club to be replaced by Luis Campos, and the transfer expect clearly sees the need to rebuild the team with younger and hungrier players than those currently at the club.

