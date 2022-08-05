Chelsea are ready to meet Leicester City’s £85 million asking price for Wesley Fofana, according to reports.

The central defender is keen to make the move but Chelsea’s first bid of £60m was rejected, claims The Sun

However the 21-year-old Frenchman could still switch sides before the end of the transfer window with another bid due to come in, as new owner Todd Boehly is keen to add the player to Thomas Tuchel’s squad.

Leicester are reluctant to sell but would consider the same £85m bid that Manchester United made for Harry Magurie in 2019.

Chelsea hope that Leicester’s desire to raise cash could leave to a compromise, but they are short on defensive numbers after the departure of Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger.

While Marc Cucurella is due to join from Brighton, and Cesar Azpilicueta has signed a new two-year deal at Stamford Bridge, only Kalidou Koulibaly has arrived to play through the middle of defence.

As part of the £62m deal for Cucurella, 19-year-old centre-back Levi Colwill is due to go in the other direction.

