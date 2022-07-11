Chelsea want Gnabry

Chelsea are considering an approach for Serge Gnabry as an alternative to Barcelona-bound Raphinha, the Telegraph reports . Chelsea want to focus on signing defenders with Raheem Sterling joining imminently, but boss Thomas Tuchel would still happily add another forward to his ranks with Hakim Ziyech expected to leave for AC Milan. Gnabry scored 17 goals last season, and has spent four campaigns in Germany after joining from Arsenal.

Ad

Transfers Neymar: From chasing the Ballon d’Or to getting farmed out on loan - The Warm-Up 29/06/2022 AT 07:36

Paper Round’s view: This would be quite the coup from Chelsea. It would be fascinating to see how Gnabry would fare back in the Premier League, however… the Blues are in for another Bayern forward and so the Bundesliga champions may be reluctant to strengthen the club too much.

**

Chelsea and PSG in for Lewandowski

Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are stepping up their interest in Robert Lewandowski, with Bayern Munich now willing to let the striker leave after accepting the 33-year-old wants a new challenge – the Independent reports . Lewandowski’s preferred destination is Barcelona, but the Catalan club may struggle to offer the €50m up front fee that Bayern are after. For that reason, the Polish forward would consider a move to PSG or Chelsea, and he will not have to go on strike at Bayern in order to force a move away.

Paper Round’s view: The ball is in Barcelona’s court right now, with Lewandowski, plus Bayern, Chelsea and PSG all waiting to find out what the club will do. If rumours are to be believed, Raphinha is close to joining too, so where an extra up front €50m comes from is anyone’s guess. Hence the desire to ship off a reluctant-to-leave Frenkie de Jong.

**

Bayern bid for De Ligt

A game of poker is unfolding in Turin, according to BILD , with Bayern Munich seeing their first offer for Matthijs de Ligt rejected by Juventus. The Italian club want at least €75m plus add-ons for the Dutch centre-back, and Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic is currently in Italy holding talks with Juve counterpart Federico Cherubini. Currently at an impasse, Bayern will have to up their bid to land De Ligt.

Paper Round’s view: Juve can certainly hold out for a while, particularly if Chelsea are also interested in De Ligt, and so it will take some offer from Bayern for Salihamidzic return to Germany with the deal signed, sealed and delivered.

**

Man Utd and De Jong – continued

It is the never-ending saga, hence why it makes just the bottom of Paper Round, but Manchester United chiefs John Murtough and Richard Arnold have been pictured in Barcelona as they look to step up their interest in Frenkie De Jong. The Dutch midfielder is a top target for Erik ten Hag, and United’s hierarchy hope talks with Barca can help get a deal over the line.

Paper Round’s view: Get. This. Transfer. Done. Or called off.. Either way. Please.

Transfers Ronaldo wants to leave Man Utd with Bayern interested if Lewandowski moves – Paper Round 23/06/2022 AT 22:14