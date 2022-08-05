Christian Benteke has joined the MLS side D.C. United from Crystal Palace in one of the most surprising transfers of the summer so far.

Benteke has signed a two-and-a-half year deal which will see him at D.C. United, who are managed by former Manchester United star Wayne Rooney, until the end of 2024.

“Christian is a top player who has played at the highest level for a long time,” said Rooney.

“His experience and ability to score goals and help the team will be invaluable. It’s exciting for the team and myself to get him in and playing. He will make a huge difference.”

The deal was struck just hours before the MLS deadline with details finalised during Friday.

Benteke has spent 10 seasons in the Premier League with Aston Villa, Liverpool and Crystal Palace, scoring 86 goals and 23 assists.

The 31-year-old will be the highest-paid player at United and has joined for an undisclosed fee.

He will need a visa before making his debut in the United States, so will likely not feature until late August.

Benteke is United’s sixth signing in the window, which is now closed in MLS, with Miguel Berry, David Ochoa, Martin Rodriguez, Ravel Morrison and Victor Palsson all joining Rooney’s side.

