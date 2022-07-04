Christian Eriksen has verbally agreed to join Manchester United on a free transfer, according to reports.

The 30-year-old Denmark international’s short-term contract with Brentford expired on June 30 which means he is free to join another club.

According to the Athletic, Eriksen is set to sign a three-year contract with United and the process of drafting contracts is underway.

Eriksen will also have to complete a medical. The Denmark international collapsed on the pitch at Euro 2020 after suffering a cardiac arrest and was fitted with an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator.

United's priority for central midfield was deemed to be Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong, but Eriksen has been seen as an alternative option should the two sides fail to come to an agreement for the Dutch international.

Eriksen made 11 appearances for Brentford after arriving on a free transfer in January and scored one goal. He says he has a desire to play Champions League football again.

“I have different offers and options, which we are considering, and then we make a decision,” Eriksen recently told Viaplay.

“I would love to play Champions League football again. I know how much fun it is, but it isn’t essential for me.”

Eriksen played 226 times in the Premier League for Tottenham between 2013 and 2020 and scored 51 goals.

He left Spurs in 2020 to join Inter Milan and won the Serie A title under Antonio Conte.

