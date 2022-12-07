Cristiano Ronaldo has denied reports he is moving to Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr.
Ronaldo is currently a free agent after he left Manchester United by mutual consent last month. He had reportedly been offered a two-and-a-half year deal worth around £173 million per season to move to Saudi Arabia.
However, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has rejected reports a deal has been agreed.
"No, that’s not true — not true," the 37-year-old told reporters in the mixed zone following Portugal's 6-1 win over Switzerland.
Ronaldo left United after an explosive interview with Piers Morgan where he criticised the club's ownership, manager Erik ten Hag and the infrastructure.
His next destination is unclear with Chelsea and Newcastle reportedly distancing themselves from a move, while boyhood club Sporting Lisbon are unable to afford his wages.
Last month, Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn confirmed the Bundesliga champions would not be signing him.
Ronaldo was dropped to the bench for Portugal's emphatic win over Switzerland which sealed their place in the World Cup quarter-finals in Qatar.
Ronaldo made a 'shh' gesture by bringing his finger to his lips when he was taken off in Portugal's 2-1 defeat to South Korea in their final group game last Friday. The gesture annoyed manager Fernando Santos, who told reporters "I really didn't like it".
Goncalo Ramos, who took the place of Ronaldo in the starting XI against Switzerland, scored a hat-trick. The 21-year-old became the youngest player to score a hat-trick in a World Cup knockout match since Pele in 1958.
Ronaldo's former United team-mate Gary Neville has called on Ronaldo to address the "petulance, the stomping around, the sulking".
