With deadline day on September 1 Cristiano Ronaldo has very few remaining options this window, the Independent reports , but the prospect of the forward moving to Napoli and Victor Osimhen heading in the other direction is unlikely. On Monday Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti suggested a €100m bid for Osimhen would be too good to turn down, but United are not set to move for the Nigerian before the transfer window closes. Nevertheless, a loan move to Napoli is one of Ronaldo’s final few options, so too a loan to Sporting Lisbon.

Paper Round’s view: The clock is ticking, and it really is difficult to work out how this saga is going to end and where Ronaldo will be come September 2. At this rate, staying at United may well be the most likely outcome, but if he really truly absolutely despises the prospect of playing (or sitting on the bench) for a Europa League side – while a certain PSG forward has six Champions League group games to get a few goals on the board – then perhaps Ronaldo will take one of these final options after all. Sporting are up against Eintracht Frankfurt, Tottenham, and Marseille – which could take his fancy – in the groups, while Napoli face Liverpool, Ajax and Rangers. Two great groups, and a challenge should he move to either. Not long now to see how it plays out.

Spurs eye Carrasco

Tottenham are in talks to sign the versatile Yannick Carrasco from Atletico Madrid, the Telegraph reports . Spurs boss Antonio Conte is an admirer of the Belgian international, who can play as a winger or wing-back on both sides, and after failing to sign the 28-year-old in January it appears the Premier League club are closing in on the player, who has a €60m release clause.

Paper Round’s view: Conte admires a versatile player capable of playing as a wing-back? Well I never! There had been plenty of Carrasco to Manchester United talk, but the Red Devils are investing their money in Antony – and could be done for the summer according to reports – so it would be intriguing to see how Carrasco fares at fast-starting Spurs, if the move goes through, but from what we've seen from his performances, he fits the Conte bill.

Southampton enter the Gakpo chat

Southampton have seen a bid for PSV Eindhoven’s Cody Gakpo rejected, the Telegraph reports . The 23-year-old Dutch international has been a target for Manchester United this summer , but it appears United’s spending will stop with the €100m Antony deal , which is set to be completed imminently after the Ajax winger was pictured arriving at Carrington. It is believed Southampton will return with a second offer after their €25m bid was turned down – PSV value the player at €45m including add-ons.

Paper Round’s view: PSV are said to be willing to sell Gakpo for the right price, €45m, and with United seemingly out of the race, it may not be just Southampton that make a late move for the winger. A host of Premier League clubs could also be interested, but time is running out with the deadline on Thursday.

Ziyech back to Ajax?

Chelsea are looking at loaning Hakim Ziyech back to Ajax, the Independent reports . Ajax will need to reinforce their forward line with Antony departing, and Chelsea are willing to pay the majority of his wages if they are able to offload him to Ajax for the season. Ziyech joined Chelsea from the Dutch side but has fallen out of favour under Thomas Tuchel.

Paper Round’s view: Strange how it hasn’t worked out for Ziyech at Chelsea, given he seemed to have magic in his boots and had an impressive start at Stamford Bridge, but perhaps there is more to this fall down the pecking order than meets the eye. Either way, it’s a good boost for Ajax given they are about to lose Antony, so it works out well for all parties.

