Ronaldo contract details revealed

Spanish newspaper Marca reports on the proposed deal that would see Cristiano Ronaldo join Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr. The club would give him earnings of 200 million euros a season, for two years, including wages and sponsorship deals. The size of the agreement would mean that no other club in MLS or Europe could come close to competing with it.

Paper Round’s view: 200m euros is an absolutely absurd sum. Ronaldo would still be young and talented enough to then follow it up with a year or two in the United States. At this rate, Ronaldo could end up as a footballing billionaire before he retires. The transfer would though be an acknowledgement that he will no longer add to his list of major trophies except perhaps for the next European championship.

Real Madrid keen on Fernandes

The Mirror claims that Real Madrid are interested in signing Bruno Fernandes this January. Players will be on the move after the World Cup in Qatar and Fernandes’ excellent performances since his move from Sporting Lisbon to Manchester United have caught the eye. However the 28-year-old midfielder is not expected to be interested, after signing a new contract in April.

Paper Round’s view: Fernandes is hugely popular with United fans and also has the confidence of his manager, Erik ten Hag. With a contract that runs until 2026, it is just about the right length for him to enjoy a year or two more with United to see if he can land a trophy with them, and if they fail to do so then he would be young enough to make a switch to a side more likely to win something.

Cruyff wants Messi return

Barcelona director Jordi Cruyff hopes that the club can re-sign Lionel Messi, reports the Sun. The 35-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season at Paris Saint-Germain, and would be available on a free transfer. Former Barcelona and Manchester United player Cruyff said: “Barca and Messi have to be together again one day. This is clear. Maybe [it] could be after the end of his professional career.”

Paper Round’s view: Messi has been linked with a huge money move to Inter Miami but while that would earn him inordinate sums of money he may still believe that he has the talent to compete at the highest level. One more season with Barcelona, where he is expected to retire at the end of his career, would not prevent him from then moving to MLS for a year or two.

Villa consider Abraham switch

Aston Villa want to sign Tammy Abraham from Roma, according to the Daily Mail. The 25-year-old striker was superb for the Serie A side last year, but his form has dropped off this season which has led to the club changing their stance on letting him go. Chelsea have the option to buy him back but the clause stands at £68m, which is unlikely to be exercised.

Paper Round’s view: Villa need new players for their boss Unai Emery and reinforcing up front could help the rest of their season. Abraham has already played on loan for them so he knows the club and the league, and should be able to slot in relatively easily without an adjustment period. The question is how close to £68m do Roma want for the player.

