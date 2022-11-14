Rip up the Ron-tract

Manchester United will consider releasing Cristiano Ronaldo from his contract during the January transfer window, so long as he does not ask for the remainder of his deal to be paid out – the Telegraph reports . United want to look at the “full facts” before deciding on possible action against Ronaldo, and amid reports the club are seeking legal advice to help them with their next move, one option appears to be ripping up his £560,000-a-week contract.

Paper Round’s view: This, seemingly, is what Ronaldo is after, but what we may never know – if United do go ahead and throw out his contract – is whether he receives the rest of the money he would be owed until his contract expires. You would imagine United are exploring the possibility of ensuring this isn’t the case, that Ronaldo simply cannot receive the remainder due to his actions, but whether that’s the case remains to be seen of course.

Ronaldo spoke with Bayern last week

Additionally, the Mail reported late on Monday night that Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes had met with Bayern Munich last week, ahead of the interview coming out. Bayern chiefs are said to have flown to England for talks, despite in the summer CEO Oliver Khan claiming that signing Ronaldo does not fit their philosophy.

Paper Round’s view: Ronaldo to Bayern. We're not buying it. Or should that be, Bayern it.

'Betrayed' Ronaldo fully 'focussed' on Portugal ahead of trip to Qatar

Mendy considering future

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy is said to be considering his future at the club, the Mail reports . Following an injury to Mendy, Kepa Arrizabalaga has emerged as Graham Potter’s No. 1 since the head coach took charge in September, and now Mendy is exploring his options amid concerns over his playing time in the future. Mendy had been the undisputed first choice under former boss Thomas Tuchel.

Paper Round’s view: Hardly surprising, and sometimes there just isn’t enough room at a club for two goalkeepers desperate to be No. 1. Look at Manchester United, with David de Gea and Dean Henderson, for instance. Some are content on the bench, but evidently Mendy wants to play, so let’s see what January brings.

Tuchel has to leave England

Post-Brexit rules mean Thomas Tuchel will have to leave the country in December following his sacking from Chelsea earlier this season, according to the Telegraph . Chelsea put two of Tuchel’s assistants on gardening leave, meaning they are allowed to stay, but the German must start planning his departure from England. That is, unless, he is offered a new Premier League gig, or takes charge of England should Gareth Southgate leave after the World Cup.

Paper Round’s view: This isn’t the first time the Telegraph’s Matt Law has hinted at the prospect of Tuchel replacing Southgate at England. Does he know something we don’t from the FA’s perspective? He’s evidently in the know regarding Tuchel’s interest in managing England, but it would be fascinating to know whether the FA have a contingency plan in place were the Three Lions to suffer a shocking World Cup. Were Southgate to walk or get the boot, Tuchel would have to be among the standout choices.

