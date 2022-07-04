Cristiano Ronaldo will not report back for the first day of pre-season training with Manchester United due to "family reasons".

The 37-year-old has reportedly asked to leave United just days before he was due to report back for pre-season, alongside the club's international players who were given an extended break due to Nations League matches in June.

The Manchester Evening News cites senior club sources who have said: "Cristiano is not expected due to family reasons and the club has accepted this explanation."

Ronaldo is said to be unhappy about United's lack of ambition in the summer transfer window and wishes to play Champions League football next season. United have not signed a player this transfer window.

United will play in the Europa League this season; a competition that Ronaldo has not played in since he was 17 at Sporting Lisbon in 2002.

United have stated that the five-time Champions League winner is not for sale, and he is contracted with the club for a further year.

New United boss Erik Ten Hag said in his opening United press conference in May that he wanted to keep Ronaldo.

Asked if Ronaldo will be a part of his plans, the Dutchman replied: "Of course."

Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d'Or winner, scored 24 goals in 38 games last season and was voted the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year by supporters for the fourth time.

