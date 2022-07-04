Tuchel not sold on Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo’s desire to join a team capable of challenging for the Champions League next season means he would be willing to accept a pay cut, the Independent reports . The forward is said to be earning at least £500,000 per week at Manchester United, but prospective clubs are not willing to match this salary for the 37-year-old. Ronaldo’s preferred options include Chelsea, Bayern Munich and PSG , while agent Jorge Mendes has also spoken to Barcelona. It remains to be seen, however, which clubs will make an approach, while United have stated they are unwilling to sell. The Sun , meanwhile, claim new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly wants Ronaldo, but Thomas Tuchel is not sold on the idea.

Paper Round’s view: It’s a bit late, Ronny. As mentioned already, he is throwing United’s pre-season into disarray when he could have easily stated his desire to leave closer to the end of last season, when it was clear there were not going to make the Champions League. Now, clubs have already looked elsewhere, and Ronaldo is seemingly struggling to find a club that both wants him and could compete for the Champions League.

Spurs consider Depay

Fresh from signing Richarlison last week, Tottenham are exploring the possibility of signing Memphis Depay from Barcelona, Sport in Spain reports . It is no secret that Barca are looking to drum up cash this summer, and the club are reportedly willing to accept offers just north of €20m for the Dutchman. Spurs have shown an interest and asked about Depay during their talks with Barca over Clement Lenglet, but it could all depend on the names the Spanish club are able to get in. Both Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha have been heavily linked with Barca.

Paper Round’s view: Barca almost find themselves at an impasse, struggling to sell players because they are unsure of whether their desired incomings will arrive. Understandably, they do not want to come up short when the new season starts, but they need to get moving – time is running out.

Pulisic doesn’t want to leave Chelsea

Christian Pulisic is unwilling to leave Chelsea despite being linked with Juventus as part of a move that would see Matthijs de Ligt go the other way, the Daily Mail reports . With Hakim Ziyech reportedly close to leaving Chelsea for AC Milan, Pulisic is less eager to depart Stamford Bridge, and that could make Chelsea rethink their plans on how to sign defender De Ligt, who is said to be keen on a move given Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen have both moved on.

Christian Pulisic of Chelsea looks on during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Leicester City at Stamford Bridge on May 19, 2022 in London, England. Image credit: Getty Images

Paper Round’s view: Plenty of signings already this summer but really there is so much more in the offing – not least at Chelsea and United.

Speaking of…

Man Utd want 5 signings

Manchester United are hoping to sign five players before their pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia is over, the Manchester Evening News reports . United’s pursuit of Frenkie de Jong is ongoing, and they are also interested in Feyenoord left-back Tyrell Malacia and Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez. With Ajax forward Antony and free agent Christian Eriksen also on their radar , the hope is that United can finally get names in for Erik ten Hag to work with.

Paper Round’s view: No rush, lads. United fans are gritting their teeth at the moment, and with pre-season under way, there is no time like the present.

