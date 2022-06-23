Ron for Lewy?

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United, according to AS in Spain , with Bayern Munich looking at the possibility of signing the Portuguese forward if Robert Lewandowski leaves. Ronaldo is clear that his time at United has “come to an end”, the report claims, although Bayern currently have no intention of selling Lewandowski despite already signing Sadio Mane. Barca reportedly bid €40m for Lewandowski on Thursday.

Paper Round’s view: Thoughts with Mane, if this goes through, as he arguably stepped away from Liverpool to get out of Mohamed Salah’s shadow, choosing Bayern in the hope that Lewandowski leaves, only to see Ronaldo join him. All very hypothetical for now, of course, but Bayern would be an ideal platform for Ronaldo to mount a Champions League charge – something he can’t do at United, for obvious reasons.

Another De Jong bid for Man Utd

Manchester United are set to make an improved offer to Barcelona for Frenkie de Jong, the Manchester Evening News reports . After an opening offer of €60m was rejected, and with Barca unwilling to make a big loss on the player they paid £65m for three years ago, it has been reported the Catalan club want €75m (£64.55m) up front before they consider selling the Dutchman.

Paper Round’s view: Given Barca have been linked with every single active footballer in this summer’s transfer window, give or take, it is no surprise they want a substantial guaranteed amount for De Jong. It’s quite a sad tale, in truth, given De Jong does not seem overly keen on leaving, but let’s see what comes from it first.

Ziyech to Leeds?

Chelsea could offer Hakim Ziyech to Leeds in a swap offer for Raphinha, the Express reports . Chelsea, Barca and Arsenal are among the clubs interested in signing Raphinha this summer, and that has led to the shock suggestion that the Blues could look to send Ziyech in the other direction. Ziyech joined Chelsea from Ajax in 2020.

Neymar Jr. of Brazil celebrates scoring his side's second goal with his teammates Lucas Paqueta (L) and Raphinha (R) during the international friendly match between South Korea and Brazil at Seoul World Cup Stadium on June 2, 2022 in Seoul, South Korea Image credit: Getty Images

Paper Round’s view: This, er, yeah, ain’t happening. Well. Surely it can’t. It won’t. Certainly. Will it?

Carroll in Bruges?

Former Liverpool and West Ham striker Andy Carroll is in talks to join Belgian champions Bruges, the Daily Mail reports . With the 33-year-old a free agent after leaving West Brom, Carroll is expected to undergo a medical and discuss contract terms with the club. The move would see Carroll make his Champions League debut next season, having previously played in the Europa League with Liverpool and West Ham.

Paper Round’s view: Let’s see how that medical goes first, but this would be quite the move for Carroll, and not a bad way to follow on from a poor stint at West Brom.

