Tottenham have signed wing-back Djed Spence from Middlesbrough on a five-year deal.

Spence impressed last season on loan at Nottingham Forest as they won promotion from the Championship to the Premier League.

The 21-year-old right-sided defender will now also play in the top flight after agreeing to join Antonio Conte as part of a busy transfer window for the Italian manager in north London.

Spence played 46 appearances for Forest last season.

He joins a number of new signings at Spurs, including Clement Lenglet, Ivan Perisic, Richarlison and Yves Bissouma as they prepare to play in both the Premier League and Champions League next season.

A fee of £20 million was reported, with an initial £12.5m paid up front by Tottenham with the remainder made up of various add-ons.

