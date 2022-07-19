Tottenham have signed wing-back Djed Spence from Middlesbrough on a five-year deal.
Spence impressed last season on loan at Nottingham Forest as they won promotion from the Championship to the Premier League.
Ad
The 21-year-old right-sided defender will now also play in the top flight after agreeing to join Antonio Conte as part of a busy transfer window for the Italian manager in north London.
Transfers
Tottenham close on Spence signing as Bergwijn nears Ajax move - reports
Spence played 46 appearances for Forest last season.
He joins a number of new signings at Spurs, including Clement Lenglet, Ivan Perisic, Richarlison and Yves Bissouma as they prepare to play in both the Premier League and Champions League next season.
- Transfer news LIVE - Chelsea push for Kimpembe and Kounde, Ronaldo latest
- Arsenal are winning the transfer window and there's nothing you can do about it - The Warm-Up
- Man City turn to Cucurella after Arsenal agree terms for Zinchenko – Paper Round
A fee of £20 million was reported, with an initial £12.5m paid up front by Tottenham with the remainder made up of various add-ons.
Transfers
Chelsea face battle to land Dembele - Paper Round
World Cup
Southgate receives dreaded vote of confidence – The Warm-Up
Share this article
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad