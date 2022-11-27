Ten Hag has two strikers on shortlist

Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag has told the club there are two strikers he would want to replace Cristiano Ronaldo, according to The Sun. The first is PSV striker Cody Gakpo, and the other is AC Milan forward Rafael Leao. Both 23-year-old forwards typically play through the flanks but with Leao priced at £100 million and Gakpo having more experience as a central striker, he looks to be preferred.

Paper Round’s view: United need someone of real quality who can occupy the middle position, at least nominally. With Marcus Rashford and Antony there are goalscoring options on the wings who can swap in to go through the middle when the opportunity presents itself, but Netherlands striker Gakpo seems to be growing into a player who can take responsibility of leading an attack.

Liverpool set to enter talks over sale

The Mail relays that Liverpool have entered into talks over their proposed £3 billion takeover after they were put up for sale by the Fenway Sports Group. The paper says that consortiums from the Middle East, including Qatar and Saudi Arabia, have expressed interest, with the groups not backed explicitly by the state, but with close ties to the respective ruling families.

Paper Round’s view: With the complicated ruling elites in both Qatar and Saudi Arabia it is clear that it is pretty impossible to make moves in either country without getting the blessing from those in power. You can argue that Western governments have their own complicated ties with business, but these proposed takeovers will be especially difficult for the FA to rule on.

Galtier unsure on Messi future

Paris Saint-Germain has told Spanish newspaper Marca that he is not clear on what Lionel Messi’s future is, with his contract up at the end of the season, He said: “There are many parameters. The first is his desire. Does he want to continue at PSG? Is he happy here? The first thing to know is whether he wants to continue.” Galtier also suggested Kylian Mbappe would stay if he was happy at the club.

Paper Round’s view: Mbappe’s situation is much more awkward after the allegations that he had been targeted by a social media army linked to the club itself, but Messi’s decision is likely more straightforward. PSG will allow him to earn a huge sum, a move to MLS would be less demanding, and a potential return to Barcelona would be a romantic way to end his career.

Kroos and Hazard yet to decide futures

The Mirror reports that Eden Hazard and Toni Kroos are taking their time to decide their plans for next season, with both out of contract at Real Madrid this summer. The 32-year-old Kroos has interest from Bayern, Paris Saint-Germain and PSG, with Real still hopeful of keeping him, while 31-year-old Hazard will not move until the summer so his children’s learning is not disrupted.

Paper Round’s view: Kross remains a wonderful player and it is no surprise to see City keen to take him on despite his advancing years, as he will elevate standards yet further at the Etihad Stadium. As for Hazard, he is linked with a move back to the Premier League or to Italy, but very little about the few years has shown that he remains on top of his game.

