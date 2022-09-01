Everton have completed the signing of Idrissa Gana Gueye, re-signing the midfielder from Paris Saint-Germain on a two-year deal.

Gueye, 32, previously spent three years at Goodison Park before moving to the French capital in 2019.

“There is no better feeling than coming back home," the Senegal international told the club's website. "I am very happy to be here at Everton again, to help and to work hard. I’ll give my soul to this team.

“Coming back here was important to me because I feel like I’m in my home. I’ve followed the team every week and watched how they play. For me, there is no better place than Everton, so that’s why I chose to come back here.

“There is also a great atmosphere at the stadium and everyone here is like a family. I felt very, very good when I was here [the first time] and even when I went to Paris, I kept in touch with some of the players here and continued to support the team.

“For me, it’s special. I told PSG if I am going to leave it will be for one team - and that was Everton.

“It was not a difficult decision for me because I love this club. That’s why I had to come home. It’s a pleasure for me to be back and hopefully we will have a good season because we have to go and try to achieve our goals.”

Gueye is Everton's seventh signing of the summer window following James Tarkowski, Ruben Vinagre, Conor Coady, Amadou Onana, Dwight McNeil and Neal Maupay through the Goodison Park door.

The Toffees haven't finished their summer spending however with a deal for Manchester United's James Garner also close to completion and expected to be announced before the deadline.

