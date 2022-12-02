Liverpool linked with Bellingham

The Mirror believes that Liverpool will not abandon plans for transfers despite the decision of FSG to put the club up for sale. Indeed, that decision may now have been modified as the owners have decided the best way forward might be to sell part of their stake in the club and remain part of Liverpool. They continue to be linked with a move for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.

Paper Round’s view: If FSG are to continue with Liverpool then the club should benefit from their constructive approach to ownership but some supporters have become frustrated with a lack of spending in the market, despite the arrival of players such as Darwin Nunez in the summer. Selling out some of the stake could raise funds, or provide an owner who is willing to invest more.

Maddison set for Leicester stay

It had been expected that James Maddison would be on the move from Leicester City this winter after his excellent recent form, but the 26-year-old may now remain at the King Power Stadium, reports the Mail. Newcastle are keen on the player but will not move for expensive players this January despite chasing a place in the top four this season.

Paper Round’s view: Newcastle were restrained in the market over the summer as they refused to splurge out despite the wealth of their new owners. That restrained approach might benefit them in the long run as selling clubs realise they cannot extract a premium from the Premier League side, and helps them maintain discipline to meet Financial Fair Play regulations.

Arsenal set to scout Torres

Arsenal are interested in Uruguay’s Facundo Torres, according to the Daily Express. The 22-year-old winger plays for Orlando City after moving for £7.8 million from Penarol in the summer. The MLS side would want more than that to sell, with the player enjoying an excellent time in the United States since being transferred in January, and Arsenal could scout him at the World Cup.

Paper Round’s view: Torres is yet to feature for Uruguay but fits the description for the kind of player that Edu and Mikel Arteta have been bringing to the club. Arsenal are targeting young and versatile attackers and at just 22, Torres has plenty of potential to improve. Letting him stay at the MLS for much longer would hold back his development, so he should look to move on soon.

Milan look at Ziyech loan

AC Milan are linked with a move for Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech by the Sun, who think that the Serie A side would be keen to take him on loan for the rest of the season. The 29-year-old has also been put forward as a potential target for Manchester United, whose manager Erik ten Hag was in charge of Ziyech when they were both at Ajax. Chelsea would probably not hope to recoup the £33.3m they spent on him.

Paper Round’s view: Ziyech arrived at Chelsea after a few excellent seasons where he had shown his technical ability and creativity, and he has displayed those qualities again for Morocco at the World Cup. A loan move to Milan would probably bring more first team football than he would get at Stamford Bridge but United would be unlikely to guarantee him a starting spot.

