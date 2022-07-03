AC Milan and Chelsea are reportedly set to finalise discussions regarding a Hakim Ziyech deal.

Negotiations between the two clubs started a couple weeks ago but are still ongoing. The Italian club are confident that the deal will go through, and that Ziyech will be playing at the San Siro next season.

Ziyech has been a Chelsea player since coming in during the Winter transfer window in 2020, moving from Ajax for a fee of £33.3 million. He initially signed a contract until the summer of 2025, but the Moroccan international has yet to hit the strides Chelsea fans hoped he would.

At the London club, he has played 81 matches, scoring 14 goals and assisting 10. He’s won the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup, and the Club World Cup during his time at the club.

He’s been primarily used as an attacking midfielder, however, Thomas Tuchel has deployed him all across the front line, depending on the opponent and their weaknesses.

Despite representing Morocco in the past, Ziyech retired from international football in February of this year, at the age of 28.

The reason for his retirement was his falling out with Vahid Halilhodzic, the current Morocco manager, who accused Ziyech of faking injuries and not wanting to play for the team. There have been rumours that he might return to action, but nothing official yet.

Should Ziyech’s move to AC Milan go through as planned, it would free up some funds for Chelsea to spend on their forward line.

The saga of Raheem Sterling to the London club continues with Manchester City expecting an offer from Chelsea for the English international. Sterling is on his final year of his current contract and is looking to move to a club where he can gain more minutes.

Last season, Sterling played the fewest minutes he ever has under Pep Guardiola, and he sees that it is time to move on, after winning four Premier League titles, one FA Cup, and four Carabao Cups.

Man City are happy to let him leave, only if Chelsea meet their valuation of approximately £50m for Sterling.

Chelsea were also in talks to sign Leeds United’s Raphinha, having already submitted a bid of £55m plus add ons.

However, it looks like the Brazilian prefers a move to Spain, with the player wanting Leeds to prioritise talks with Barcelona.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta even confirmed that Barcelona are interested in the player and that he would like to play for them rather than Chelsea.

