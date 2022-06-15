Inter Milan have opened talks with Chelsea over a loan deal for former striker Romelu Lukaku, as his Stamford Bridge exit nears.

According to reports, new Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly was involved in talks with Lukaku’s entourage which took place on Wednesday, to try and find a solution to offload the striker to make way for new summer recruits.

Although both parties have declined to comment on the on-going discussions, there is an understanding that both feel a deal can be agreed, with the 29-year-old prepared to take a pay cut to return to Milan.

Lukaku - who re-signed for Chelsea in a record-breaking £97.5 million deal last summer - scored 15 goals in all competitions last season, an underwhelming return for the player that was brought in to help propel the club towards a title challenge.

It is understood head coach Thomas Tuchel is in agreement with the deal that will allow Lukaku to leave the club after a disappointing second spell, whilst Boehly has been convinced since his arrival that a deal for Lukaku to return to Milan is the best course of action.

