Juan Mata is leaving Manchester United this summer after eight years at the club, the Premier League side have confirmed.

The Spain international played 285 games for United after moving to Old Trafford from Chelsea in January 2014.

He scored 51 goals and won the League Cup, FA Cup and Europa League with the club. Mata made over 30 appearances for United in each of the 2017/18, 2018/19 and 2019/20 seasons.

Mata's last appearance for United was against Crystal Palace on the final day of the 2021/22 season.

The club said in a statement: "Thank you for dedicating eight years of your career to United, Juan. Everyone at the club wishes you all the best for the future."

The 34-year-old will become a free agent when his contract expires at the end of June and will reportedly look to find a new club rather than retire.

He said in a video message posted on Manchester United's Twitter account: "I want to say thank you very much to all of your for your support over the years and especially during the difficult times that we lived together.

"I will never forget you. Thank you very much. All the best from the bottom of my heart and goodbye."

In April, Mata said: “I still have a lot of passion and a lot of will to keep enjoying football. This is a dream come true to be a professional football player so I want to play as much as I can.”

United announced on Wednesday that Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard will both leave on free transfers this summer.

Edinson Cavani and Nemanja Matic are also departing United this summer as the club undergo an overhaul under new head coach Erik ten Hag.

