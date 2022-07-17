Barcelona are looking to speed up talks with Jules Kounde as Chelsea have reignited their interest in the Sevilla defender, according to reports.

Chelsea were keen on bringing the 23-year-old defender in at one point, but seemingly moved on to other targets, giving Barcelona the perfect opportunity to sign him.

However, Sport suggests that Chelsea now feel that Kounde would be the perfect addition to their backline and want to hijack his move to the Catalan club.

Kounde has been a crucial part of Sevilla’s backline since he's been at the club, making 133 appearances across three seasons. His aerial prowess and overall complete passing has caught the eyes of many, and it’s unlikely that he’ll be playing in Seville next season.

Xavi is said to be a big fan of the player, and wants him to be another one of the club’s big signings this year.

Barcelona, who are currently heavily in debt, have already secured Andreas Christensen, Franck Kessie, Raphinha, and Robert Lewandowski, who is yet to be announced.

The Spanish club were initially just in the early stages of talks, but with Chelsea’s newfound interest, they are now speeding up the process, as they don’t want to miss out on the player.

The Blues were initially looking at Nathan Ake to come in for defensive reinforcements, but they were unwilling to meet Manchester City’s asking price, thus moving their focus back to Kounde.

In recent days, Chelsea have been in contact with the players’ agent to discuss whether there is a possibility that he could make a move to London.

Having lost both Christensen and Antonio Rudiger this summer, Chelsea feel that their signing of Kalidou Koulibaly is not enough to compete on all fronts this season.

Chelsea, who are looking to close the gap between themselves and Manchester City and Liverpool, started their summer transfer window by announcing the signing of Raheem Sterling, who left Man City after seven years at the Etihad, in a £47.5m transfer.

The England international won four Premier League titles, four League Cups and an FA Cup with his former club, scoring an impressive 131 goals in 339 appearances, cementing himself as a key member of Pep Guardiola’s side that have more or less dominated domestic football in England.

However, his reduced minutes last season meant that he wanted a new challenge, and he became Chelsea’s first signing under the Todd Boehly era.

